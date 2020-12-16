A police station in Igboukwu in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, was on Tuesday, set ablaze by a mob.

Speaking to journalists about the development, an eye witness who gave his name as Goddy said the police station was put on fire around 8 am on Wednesday, adding that trouble began when some policemen on duty in the area killed a commercial motorcyclist on Tuesday night over extortion.

“As I’m talking to you the place is in flames. The mob, made up of commercial motorcycle operators, are moving to Ekwulobia police station now to also set the station there ablaze,” Goddy said.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the CP, John Abang, had ordered the arrest of the officer who killed the commercial motorcyclist and appealing for calm.

The PPRO said, “On Tuesday about 10.30 pm, there was an altercation between police operatives and motorcycle riders over some impounded motorcycles as a result of the recent restriction on movement of motorcycles beyond 9 pm in the State.

“The situation degenerated into chaos which led to an accidental discharge that hit one motorcycle rider and burning of the Igboukwu police station by irate youth.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and has ordered the detention of the policemen involved and full-scale investigation into the matter.

“The CP further appealed for calm and assures the public that justice would be done in the case and the outcome of police investigation shall be made public in due course.”

