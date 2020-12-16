Anambra shares borders with Delta state to the south-west.

A mob on Wednesday set ablaze a police station in Igboukwu in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State following the shooting of a motorcycle operator.

According to the eyewitnesses, police officers on duty in the area killed a commercial motorcyclist on Tuesday night after shooting him over extortion.

Angered by the killing of their colleague, commercial motorcycle operators gathered and moved to the police station to set it ablaze.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident and noted that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has also ordered the detention of policemen involved.

“On the 15/12/2020 at about 10:30 pm, there was an altercation between police operatives and motorcycle riders over some impounded motorcycles as a result of the recent restriction on movement of motorcycles beyond 9:pm in the State.

“The situation degenerated into chaos which led to an accidental discharge that hit one motorcycle rider and burning of Igboukwu police station by irate youth,” Mohammed said.

The Commissioner of Police further appealed for calm and assured the public that justice would be done in the case and the outcome of the Police investigation shall be made public.