By Shina Abubakar

Two unknown suspected armed robbers were on Friday set ablaze by a mob at Lagere after their attempt to snatch motorcycle failed.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 3pm at Lagere area after the suspected robbers were chased to the scene by some commercial motorcyclists in the ancient town.

An eye witness account stated that the two suspects were chased from Mayfair area and were caught at Lagere and effort to appease the mob from killing them proved abortive.

Confirming the incident, Osun Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola the suspected robbers were pursued by a group of commercial motorcyclists and catch up with them at Lagere.

She added that the duo had been set on fire by the mob before police arrived the scene.

Opalola, however, said police has commenced investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria