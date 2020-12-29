A suspected kidnapper was killed and burnt to death at Mufu Lanihun area of Oke-Ado, Ibadan, yesterday.







Two other persons suspected to be his accomplice, however, escaped being lynched by the irate mob.







According to an eyewitness, the suspected kidnappers were caught while making an attempt to abduct a four-year-old boy residing in the community. He said the kidnappers lured some kids in the area by backing a doll, which attracted them. Some residents, however, raised the alarm after suspecting the movement of the trio.







“It happened around 9:00 a.m., the kidnappers were seen roaming the street with a doll at their back, before a resident who identified the child raised the alarm while they were trying to take away the boy.”







It was gathered that one of the suspects was caught while they tried to flee the scene, though the others escaped with injuries. A sum of N250,000 was reportedly found on the suspect before he was burnt to death.







ALSO, an unidentified commercial tricycle operator was burnt to death by an angry mob in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, during a failed attempt to allegedly abduct three children.







The incident, which happened last Monday, led to the rescue of the children at the Iwhrenene axis of Ughelli following a failed attempt by the suspect to flee from the mob.







Sources at the scene of the incident said the Keke rider had conveyed the children from Emekpa axis of Ughelli to Afiesere community, but somehow carried the children to Ughelli.







“Upon sensing danger, the eldest of the children immediately jumped out of the moving tricycle and screamed for help, while the suspect tried fleeing with the other two children. The suspect was immediately chased by the mob, which had gathered following an alert raised by local vigilante operatives at Afiesere and Ekuigbo communities leading to his arrest at Iwhrenene community junction where he was immediately set ablaze.”

