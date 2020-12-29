By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

The pupil of Deeper Life High School, Idoro near Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital allegedly molested by some senior pupils is recuperating in the hospital, Vanguard has learnt.

This happens as some Non-Governmental Organizations have reportedly waded into the matter. Father of the boy, Archiving said he was gradually coming out of the trauma, stating that the family would give full details of his medical status as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

“He is recuperating in the hospital. Once he is released from the hospital and I finish with what I am doing, I will speak to you. For now, the investigation is still ongoing”, he said.

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom state government said the official report of its findings would be released soon.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong stated that the panel of inquiry of the state government by the Ministry of Education would limit itself only to the administrative aspect of it.

Ememobong said, “the investigation is ongoing. The allegation borders on criminality. Therefore, the panel of the state government by the Ministry of Education would handle only the administrative part. The part they have locus on. Very soon a full and comprehensive report will be coming out.”

The victim’s mother, Deborah had posted the video of the startling revelation of the abuse on social media platforms, which went viral.

“They will remove his boxer and push their legs and hands into his anus,” the distraught mother said in the video, adding, “Look at a child I sent to school, he came back with a broken anus. They frequently starve and beat up by the senior students.”

However, Governor Udom Emmanuel, apparently moved by the Facebook report had ordered an investigation into it.

It was further learnt that the parents of the victims had on several occasions been invited for a meeting with the Commissioner of Education, Enobong Mbobo, whose ministry is investigating the allegation.

The principal of the school, Solomon Ndidi was subsequently suspended by the management to allow an undeterred probe into the controversial issue.

