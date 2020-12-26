By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has implored leaders of Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Committees (CDCs) to monitor the 377 projects going on in their various wards across the state to ensure that quality is not compromised.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the Lagos State 2020 Community Day Celebration, themed:” Promise Made, Promise Kept, More To Come”, organised by the ministry of local government and community affairs which held at Police Training College, Ikeja.

The governor said his administration was committed to completing the projects, disclosing that he got briefing from the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat on Monday on the state of the various wards’ projects.

Sanwo-Olu commended the CDAs and CDCs for being partners in progress.

The governor who joined the celebration virtually, stated that his government was responsive and alive to its responsibilities.

He urged residents in the communities to comply with COVID-19 safety measure and regulations put in place by the government.

In his address, Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Dr. Wale Ahmed, said the theme of the celebration was apt and relevant as the present administration has started the fulfillment of promises made to transform the rural communities to reduce rural-urban drift and continuous engagement of Community Development Associations, CDAs.

“The theme for this year’s celebration, Promise made, promise kept, more to come’ is very apt and relevant as the present administration under the leadership of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has started the fulfilment of promises made to transform our rural communities, to reduce rural-urban drift and as well as to continuously engage our CDAs in meaningful discussions on how to promote the state government’s THEMES agenda.”

The commissioner said the governor has chosen the occasion as an extension of government recognition, support and encouragement for Lagos communities to do more as development partners.

”For the annual Community Day Celebration, it has become a tradition for our ministry to encourage and boost the morale of CDAs to do more in their developmental projects by rewarding deserving communities for the self-help projects they embark upon with branded new buses as star prizes for the first three communities and consolation prizes for 10 other CDAs.”

The Chairman, Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council, Azeez Amusat, thanked the Governor for his efforts and supports while also calling for a reduction and reversal of the astronomical increase of the annual dues of CDAs and for those that wants to register.

Oshorun-heritage CDA, Peace Estate CDA and Itesiwaju Odo-Kekere CDA came first, second and third respectively for executing developmental projects in their domain. Each of the three CDAs got an 18-seater bus, while 10 other CDAs were rewarded with N500, 000 each under the consolation prizes.