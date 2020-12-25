Our Reporter

CHIEF of Air Staff Air (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) will receive a new A-29 Super Tucano fighter aircraft in 2021 to strengthen the nation’s defence.

Abubakar said this during the inauguration of officers’ accommodation and a 1.3-kilometre road at NAF Base in Kainji, Niger State.

“Sometime ago, I was here to commission one of the three Alpha Jet aircraft programmed for Periodic Depot Maintenance and the rehabilitated 2.8-kilometre road infrastructure in this base.

“I am highly delighted to be here again today for the inauguration of another set of projects. “This is in fulfilment of my earlier promise that additional projects would be undertaken to enhance your competence,” he said.

The CAS explained that the provision of additional infrastructure at the base was to appreciate the effort and contribution of the personnel of 407 Air Combat Training Group in projecting air power across the country.

“I thought it necessary that they have a befitting environment to further motivate them towards better output in their endeavour.

“The projects being commissioned today are part of our efforts towards ensuring a befitting environment and better living conditions in Kainji base.

“These accommodations among others which were earlier commissioned and some ongoing ones will ensure that personnel of the unit have an environment conducive to retire to on completion of the day’s work.