Following multiple accounts of clergyman, Peter Alabi of Heritage of Faith Church, formerly Rhemaword International Christian Center (RICC), alleged sexual misconduct which surfaced online last week, more of his victims have continued to open up on his alleged sexual impropriety towards them.

Alabi who graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, started his ministry in Ile-Ife where he led a student fellowship in the school for years even after graduation. He later moved to Lagos State, where RICC is now headquartered.

Many of his alleged victims and former members of his religious organisation have, in the past six days, claimed to be privy to his “unholy” deeds. Many of these people shared their experiences via a form put out by Temitope Badejo, a lawyer and former member of his church.

According to testimonies, majority of his victims were students of OAU but the chats showed that the clergyman also made sexual advances at a female member during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The latest accusation is from a former student of OAU. She alleged that Alabi made sexual advances at her sometime in 2016 but she rebuffed him, PremiumTimes reports.

According to her narration, Alabi asked for sex even while she was very ill.

“I remember this one time in OAU. This was ’15/16. I was sick, really sick-had a cold and cough. I remember telling Pastor Peter- (before now, he had been making advances, telling me to meet him in hotels or motels stating that he thought I was mature and he’d want to confide in me personal matters.)

“After sometime, he started to call me, text me and say weird things about how he wanted me and what not. He’d make me delete the messages, remember showing these messages to a man in the church at the time. PP would say he liked me and I had a beautiful body and he’d like to be more than just my pastor).

“He said he would love to bring me something to eat and drink so I can feel better and also say a prayer for me. Sent him my address, and in minutes, he was by my door. A part of me knew I was making a mistake, a part of me just shrugged that thought and felt, ‘well, he’s my pastor after all. He won’t rape me in my home’.

“Lol pastor peter didn’t pray for me. The minute he got there, he asked who I kissed that gave me a cold. Said he’d like to kiss me but he was scared l’d infect him with my cold, and he’d like a blowjob instead. He says these things like he is entitled to them! The effrontery! I was beyond livid!

“There I was, sick, sniffing, coughing and this man wanted a blowjob. He tried to touch me, started to take off his pants and I asked him to stop. I was irritated. This man will make you believe what was going on was extremely normal and assure you no one is above sin. You should see him in his element; horny, all helpless because you won’t bow to his desires. He’s a completely different person when he gets this way. Scary even,” she wrote.

The anonymous accuser noted that her testimony can be corroborated by some members of the church.

Also, the receipts of chats between Peter Alabi and another female member released by Badejo showed that Alabi had made sexual advances at the lady, whose identity was not revealed. From the dates, the chat began on Instagram in March 2020 and continued on WhatsApp till June 2020.

The amorous conversation between the pastor and the lady led to a meeting with the intention of having sex.

“Is it necessary to bring condoms?” the clergyman asked the lady in one of the chats.

The details of the meeting were not included in the post.

Meanwhile, Peter Alabi is yet to address the allegations making the rounds and has continued to carry on as if all is well.