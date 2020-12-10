In this photo provided by the Moroccan News Agency (MAP), Morocco's King Mohammed VI, center, accompanied by his son Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, left, and brother Prince Moulay Rashid addresses the Nation in a speech aired on TV, at the Royal Palace in Tetouan, Morocco, on Monday July 29, 2019. Morocco’s king is calling for a government reshuffle, seeking “new blood” and saying the country’s current development policy isn’t doing enough to meet Moroccans’ needs. In a speech Monday night marking his 20 years on the throne, King Mohammed VI reproached the Islamist-led government and tasked Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani with proposing new government candidates in the fall. (Moroccan Royal Palace via AP)

Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday, 10 December, to normalise relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.

As part of the agreement, US president Donald Trump agreed to recognise Morocco’s sovereignty over the western sahara, where there has been a decades-old territorial dispute with Morocco pitted against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, a breakaway movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the territory.

Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call on Thursday with Morocco’s king Mohammed VI.

According to BBC, Morocco is the fourth country since August to strike a deal aimed at normalising relations with Israel, the others were the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Palestinians have been critical of the normalisation deals, saying Arab countries have set back the cause of peace by abandoning a long-standing demand that Israel gives up land for a Palestinian state before it can receive recognition.

Palestinian officials reacted angrily to the announcement. Bassam as-Salhi, a member of the Palestine liberation organization’s executive committee, condemned the deal.

“Any Arab retreat from the Arab peace initiative which stipulates that normalisation comes only after Israel ends its occupation of Palestinian and Arab lands is unacceptable and increases Israel’s belligerence and its denial of the Palestinian people’s rights, Salhi said.

In Gaza, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said; “this is a sin and it doesn’t serve the Palestinian people, the Israeli occupation uses every new normalisation to increase its aggression against the Palestinian people and increase its settlement expansion.

Moroccan king Mohammmed told Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call on Thursday that Rabat stands by a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The king added that negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians are the only way to reach a final, lasting and comprehensive solution to the conflict. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the normalisation deal with Morocco as another great light of peace, saying there would be direct flights between the countries and the opening of diplomatic missions. Under the agreement, Morocco will establish full diplomatic relations and resume official contacts with Israel, grant overflights and also direct flights to and from Israel for all Israelis. The white house has tried to get Saudi Arabia to sign a normalisation deal with Israel, believing if they agreed other Arab nations would follow, but Saudi Arabia has declined.

