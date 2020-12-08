Betty Akeredolu, the wife of the Ondo State Governor, has knocked Channels TV’s Benue reporter, Pius Angbo for hitting his wife, Dr Ifeyinwa, saying “Real men don’t be their wives.”

This came after Ifenyinwa, the medical doctor wife of Pius Angbo, accused him of battery. She showed her battered face and stated that Angbo tried strangling her, even though she just had a baby through caesarean section, 4 weeks ago.

However, the coupled were reconciled by Governor Samuel Ortom on Monday with no punishment announced yet for the wife-beater. But Channels TV said it would investigate the matter.

Pius Angbo apologised to his wife after battering her. His wife said she has had to struggle with Angbo’s act of womanizing since they got married and that she got this last beating after she cautioned him to spend wisely seeing that they now have four kids to train. She also accused him of sitting on her incision and trying to strangle her while the kids watched and cried.

“Just because I told him to spend wisely and not spend on women recklessly considering that we have four children and these children need to be trained, that is why I got this beating. He tried to strangle me and all that; sat on my incision. The children were crying.”

But Mrs Akeredolu noted that “wife-beating no matter the circumstance is UNACCEPTABLE.”

The governor’s wife also attributed Angbo’s action to poor parenting and urged mothers to raise their sons properly. Betty Akeredolu said: “ON BENUE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE GONE VIRAL: Nigerian Mothers, it is your responsibility to raise your sons to respect womanhood.

“Counsel them not to turn somebody’s daughter a punching bag. Wife beating no matter the circumstance is UNACCEPTABLE! IT IS A NO-NO FOR ME AND PEOPLE WITH A SENSE OF DECENCY! REAL MEN DON’T BEAT THEIR WIVES!!

“WOMEN ARE NOT REHABILITATION FOR BADLY RAISED MEN. REAL MEN DON’T BEAT THEIR WIVES. MOTHERS DO YOUR JOB FROM INFANCY!!!”