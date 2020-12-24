Maputo — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of SEK 30 million (US$3.5 million) from the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) to help meet the food and nutrition needs of people affected by the conflict in Cabo Delgado.

WFP will be able to use this funding to help reduce food insecurity for approximately 95,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) over the next two months in Northern Mozambique. It will also provide the WFP-managed UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) with the much-needed resources to transport emergency items and supplies for humanitarian assistance.

According to the Government, there are approximately 565,000 IDPs from Cabo Delgado as a result of the conflict and insecurity in the region. This number has multiplied by 4 since March 2020.

“Sweden is deeply concerned with the escalating conflict in Cabo Delgado and its devastating effects on food security and the well-being of the local population. Through this humanitarian food support, we hope to reach the most vulnerable communities in remote areas affected by the conflict”, said Mette Sunnergren, Swedish Ambassador to Mozambique.

The donation comes at a critical time; Cabo Delgado province has the highest rates of chronic malnutrition in Mozambique – with more than half of the children malnourished. Without urgent and sustained assistance, the situation may turn into another major humanitarian crisis. “This timely contribution by the Government of Sweden is an is an oxygen balloon, that ensures we continue to save lives, especially, when WFP and the entire humanitarian community in the country is facing a shortage of funds”, said Antonella D’Aprile, WFP Country Representative in Mozambique. “We are deeply humbled and grateful to the People of Sweden for this generous gift to help the most vulnerable in Mozambique”.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

WFP requires US$9.75 million on a monthly basis to provide assistance. US$ 117 million is required to provide support for the next 12 months. In the absence of enough funding, food supplies will be compromised leading to a reduction in rations or potential suspension of food distributions.

Sweden is one of the most generous donors to WFP’s programmes. In 2019, it has donated US$ 159 million towards WFP’s life-saving, and life-changing programmes. Under its 2020-2023 strategy for cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Sweden pledges to help saving lives, alleviating suffering and maintaining human dignity for the benefit of people in need who have been affected by, or are at risk of being affected by, armed conflicts, natural disasters or other disaster situations.