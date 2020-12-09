Mr. Eazi | Image: Instagram/mreazi

Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi, in an audacious move, has announced plans to sell shares of his yet-to-be-released songs to his fans.

The “Skin Tight” singer revealed his experimental plan on Wednesday on his Twitter page: “Gonna try an experiment on my next release where you guys the fans will be able to buy shares on My song! Meaning you will own an equity % on the song! As u stream & give me $ some goes back to You!!!”

Gonna try an experiment on my next release where you guys the fans will be able to buy shares on My song! Meaning you will own an equity % on the song! As u stream & give me $ some goes back to You!!! — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 9, 2020

Explaining the reason behind his plan, Mr. Eazi claimed that he has consistently been in the top five of Africa’s most-streamed artistes since 2016. Consequently, it’s time to get his fans on the “equity side” of the music. What that means is that if you purchase 1% of his song, you will get 1% of the royalties the song generates.

To drive home his point, he added: “Imagine you had a % of my last song with Nicki or my new single “LENTO “ with Jbalvin!!! As u stream u make it a hit, some of the $ comes to you! But most importantly you are a true part of the Global Smash Hit you helped create”

In July, Mr. Eazi launched a $20m Africa Music Fund for up-and-coming artistes on the continent. This was a major spin-off from emPawa Africa, an incubator program that provided artistes with funding and resources to market their music.

The outfit brought the likes of Nigerian Afro-pop and R&B artiste, Joeboy; and Ghanaian artiste, Kwesi Arthur into the spotlight.