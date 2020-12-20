A Top Nigeria’s Fintech company, Chiji14Xchange capped up the year in a blaze of glory with a superlative and sumptuous dinner on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at BL Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos. Ostentatiously in attendance are their two brand ambassadors, Actor William Uchemba and comedian Mr Macaroni.

The dinner, which was a spectacle of glitz and glamour, according to the company, was a part of its commitments to foster community spirit among Nigerian stakeholders in the Crypto space as well as celebrate the unique diversity among its customers.

During the annual celebration, customers, staff, friends, families, micro Influencers and other dignitaries had a fun-filled night with a top range assortment of music, dance, food, and drinks in an atmosphere of conviviality.

Also present at the event were Chief Executive Officer of Chiji14xchange, Odum Chijioke John; Chief Executive Officer, Leisure Time, Mr. Chinedu Paul and other Chief Executive Officers of other cryptos/fin-tech companies.

Speaking at the event Chief Executive Officer Chiji14xchange, Odum Chijioke John, took the time out to explain their new app called “Rocket’ and the possibilities it embodies.

“With our old app, users traded manually and this caused a bit of delay in transactions but with Rocket which was launched in September each user gets their own bitcoin and Naira wallets and this makes transactions seamless, safer and faster. Rocket has to do with elevation and speed and this new product identifies with that, with Rocket you get launched into the height of digital trading,” he said Mr Macaroni, Uchemba grace Chiji14Xchange’s dinner party

Vanguard News Nigeria