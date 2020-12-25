INSTAGRAM sensation, Debo Mr. Macaroni Adedayo, walked through narrow tubes when he decided to lend his strong voice to the #ENDSARS protest.

Mr. Macaroni became popular for his sensual comedy skits. His uncanny abilities to create witty liners and phrases made him a top choice amongst youths and older generations. From Freaky freaky to fantabulous, Daddy wa, Are you there, Ooin and You are doing well, the actor and MC made his mark on the entertainment scene while making good use of social media – Instagram.

However, his second part of the year started for him when he spent the night outside the terraces of the Lagos State House of Assembly in solidarity with protesters. Mr. Macaroni, alongside other entertainers, led the protest on the mainland at the statehouse for weeks. His name was on the lips of government agencies and youths alike. He ended the year co-hosting the 2020 edition of Best Of Nollywood Awards in Ade Ekiti, Ekiti state.