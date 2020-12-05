Breaking News

Mueller double rescues Bayern Munich in 3-3 home draw with Leipzig

Bayern Munich’s German forward Thomas Mueller scores the 3-3 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig in Munich, southern Germany on December 5, 2020. (Photo by ANDREAS GEBERT / POOL / AFP)



Thomas Mueller netted twice as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had to come from behind to draw 3-3 at home to RB Leipzig in Saturday’s thrilling top-of-the-table clash.

Leipzig, second in the Bundesliga, warmed up for Tuesday’s key Champions League clash at home to Manchester United, with a last 16 place at stake, by pushing the European champions hard at the Allianz Arena.

Christopher Nkunku’s early goal for Leipzig was cancelled out by a superb equaliser from Jamal Musiala, 17, before Mueller tapped home to put Bayern 2-1 up.

Justin Kluivert levelled before half-time and a thumping Emil Forsberg header put Leipzig ahead soon after the break.

Bayern took a share of the points when Kingsley Coman produced a towering cross — his third assist of the night — for Mueller to head home the equaliser on 75 minutes.





