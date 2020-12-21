By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

One person lost his life while three persons sustained varying degrees of in a multiple auto crash in Nnewi in Anambra state.

The crash which occurred along Otolo Nnewi road involved a Highlander, a Toyota sienna and a motorcycle.

The Nation gathered that the driver of the Highlander, reportedly on top speed, rammed into the sienna and the motorcycle following loss of control.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi confirmed the incident.

He said, “A Highlander Driver With registration number LSD911CP lost control while on a top speed crashed into a Toyota sienna and a motorcycle along Otolo Nnewi road in front of St James Parish.

“A total of 4 persons were on board consisting of 4 (male) adults. Three persons sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to Okoro hospital by FRSC rescue team from Nnewi command, while the pillion on the motorcycle was taken to Akwudo hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.”

While condoling with the deasesed family and wishes the injured accelerated recovery, Kumapayi advised motorist to avoid speeding and be more careful especially the festive season.