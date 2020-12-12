Multiple rockets were fired at various locations in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city on Saturday morning.

The incident claimed at least one casualty, officials of the country’s Interior Affairs Ministry said.

Media reports said that at least four rockets were fired near the Hamid Karzai International Airport and the Khwaja Rawash area.

The rockets that landed near residential houses in the Khwaja Rawash area east of Kabul also left one wounded, the ministry confirmed.

Witnesses, however, said the number of rockets fired was more than six, according to reports by TOLO News.

The interior ministry further said the rockets were fired from the Lab-e-Jar area in the north of Kabul, close to the place from where last month’s rocket attacks happened.

The police, however, said that the rockets were fired from the Khairkhana area in Kabul.

This is the second rocket attack in the city in a month.

Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.