A Swedish mother has been arrested on suspicion of locking her son inside their apartment for 28 years, the police and media reports said on Tuesday, 30 November.

Stockholm police spokesman, Ola Osterling told AFP; “the mother is suspected of illegal deprivation of liberty and causing bodily harm.

He said the man had been locked up for a very long time in the apartment at the southern Stockholm suburb of Haninge,

Report said the mother had pulled her son out of school when he was 12 and kept him locked inside the apartment since then.

According to reports by NDTV, an unnamed relative found the now 41 year old man on Sunday, 29 November, after the mother who is in her 70s, was taken to hospital adding that the man had infected sores on his legs, could barely walk, had almost no teeth, and limited speech ability.

The unidentified relative said; “There was urine, dirt, and dust, it smelled rotten adding that she had to wade through piles of junk to get through the hallways.

“I’m in shock, brokenhearted, but at the same time relieved i have been waiting for this day for 20 years because I figured out that she was totally controlling his life, but I never imagined the extent of it, i’m just thankful that he got help and is going to survive. She added

Osterling would not comment on those details saying; “The man is in the hospital, his injuries are not life threatening.

The Swedish prosecution authority said the mother has however, denied the crimes.

