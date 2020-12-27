The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has said Nigerian Muslims will certainly miss Shaykh Ahmed Lemu, who died on Thursday, December 24, 2020, as he has left behind a yawning vacuum, which may be difficult to fill for a very long time. Lemu, a foremost Islamic scholar and leader, died at 91.







In a statement, MURIC described him as a great scholar and visionary leader.

“We have every reason to mourn the demise of Shaykh Lemu. He was a great scholar and visionary leader. He was kind, transparent and dedicated to the cause of Islam. He was also a great teacher and a role model. Shaykh Lemu was the founder of the popular Islamic Education Trust (IET) and the Da’wah Coordination Council of Nigeria.







“His career as a versatile Islamic scholar saw him serving as Sharia judge at the Court of Appeal in Sokoto and Niger states (1976 – 1977) and later as Chief Sharia Judge at the Court of Appeal in Niger State (1976 – 1991). He had also contributed his quota to nation building. He was a member of the Nigerian Council of Religions, the Presidential Council for Youth Development and the Presidential Experts Committee for National Security.







“He was an energetic dawah worker. To his credit are the several educational achievements. He founded IET more than 50 years ago when he was the principal of Sokoto Arabic College. He pioneered the writing and publishing of Islamic books, which became textbooks in primary and secondary schools. Today, IET is the largest Islamic centre in Nigeria with an Islamic propagation unit, a publishing company, a bookshop, a nursery, primary and secondary school both in Minna and Abuja as well as an Islamic training institute.”

MURIC prayed that Allah grant him unconditional forgiveness, unlimited mercy and unrestricted access to one of the spacious palaces in al-Jannah. “May Allah also give the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.”