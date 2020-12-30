By Alao Abiodun

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Wednesday came under attack for asking the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, to resign from the General Abdulsalam-led National Peace Committee.

The group had in a statement issued by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, criticised Kukah following the cleric’s Christmas message to Nigerians.

Nigerians took to social media to berate MURIC for not asking for the resignation of service chiefs, and for always creating unnecessary controversies.

Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state, said, “Dear MURIC, relocate to Bama and take on the BH.”

@Ezbaronkings said, “I expect MURIC to ask Buhari to resign for being unable to protect the citizens or even to punish those who kill!”

@Saka said, “I’m a Muslim like Akintola of MURIC, He is not speaking for me. MURIC now constitutes nuisance to the social and political space.”

@yusuffadlay said, “Anyone else noticed that Prof Akintola grouse is more of Bishop Kukah being the secretary of the Peace Committee than the coup Bishop ALLEGEDLY called for. This man, Prof Akintola doesn’t represent anything Islamic and he is more of a Divisive Element than a Bridge.”

@ikerekumajek said, “MURIC again? Where was organization when Sultan of Sokoto talked against Buhari? Is it only when Christians expressed themselves that Akintola’s MURIC find its voice?”