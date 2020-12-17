Ramatu Tijjani, a Muslim resident of Kaduna, has decorated the house of James Wuye, a Pastor of the General Council of the Assemblies of God Nigeria, with a Christmas tree.
In this time of religious intolerance in Nigeria, it is nice to see some one display a high sense of humanity.
Tijanni, a peace ambassador, said Christmas provides an opportunity for Muslims to demonstrate to their Christian neighbours that Islam is a religion of peace, love and tolerance.
She explained that she made the move to spread the message of peace and harmony and to foster peace between adherents of both religions.
“Christmas provides an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen the good relationship with their neighbor Christians and that is why I usually budget and save some amount of money to buy food and other materials to share with my friends and family,” Tijjani said in a statement.
“The reason for decorating the reverend’s house is also to beautify it with Tree and Light, wreaths, stocking, garment, ornament and the aim is to spread the message of peace and harmony.
“I observed that the Christmas tree is very vital to the life of every Christian all over the world, and that is why I bought it to decorate the reverend’s house, as a sign of promoting unity, togetherness and to wish all Christians worldwide the best of the season and happy new year in advance.”
Tijjani, who said she has been sharing Christmas trees with Christian leaders for 10 years, said ethno-religious and political crisis has caused serious damages and set-back to peace stability in the country. She also spoke on the need for both Muslims and Christians to live harmoniously, according to TheCable.
Reacting to the gesture, Wuye said he is both happy and surprised by Tijjani’s gift as he had never received a Christmas tree from a Muslim woman.
“My family is really happy with the gift and I pray that May Almighty God bless her abundantly for choosing to come and beautify his house with Christmas trees,” Wuye said.
