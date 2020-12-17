Ramatu Tijjani, a Muslim resident of Kaduna, has decorated the house of James Wuye, a Pastor of the General Council of the Assemblies of God Nigeria, with a Christmas tree.

In this time of religious intolerance in Nigeria, it is nice to see some one display a high sense of humanity.

Tijanni, a peace ambassador, said Christmas provides an opportunity for Muslims to demonstrate to their Christian neighbours that Islam is a religion of peace, love and tolerance.

She explained that she made the move to spread the message of peace and harmony and to foster peace between adherents of both religions.

“Christmas provides an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen the good relationship with their neighbor Christians and that is why I usually budget and save some amount of money to buy food and other materials to share with my friends and family,” Tijjani said in a statement.