After months of speculation, two-term deputy governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakkala, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic ruling Party (PDP).

Wakkala, who served former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari in that capacity from 2011-2019, told newsmen yesterday in Gusau that the decision was strictly on personal conviction.

He said the move would not in any way affect his relationship with erstwhile leaders and associates.

“My guiding principles and philosophies are focused on the development and socio-economic progress of Zamfara,” Wakkala noted, adding that he had been fascinated by the policies of Governor Bello Matawalle.

“Though I have been in APC since the beginning of his administration, the governor nevertheless, has been consulting me for advice, and this fraternal relation has actually endeared him to my liking,” he stated.