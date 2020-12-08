By Dapo Akinrefon
The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, on Tuesday, said he does not have a reason to reconcile with former President Olusegun Obasanjo noting that his guarding angel will not forgive him if he reconciles with the former president.
Aare Adams, who spoke at a press conference at his Omole residence in Lagos, berated the former president who cast aspersion on his character.
It was recently reported that the former president and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland had reconciled their 15-year-old feud at Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s residence in Lagos.
But Obasanjo dismissed the reconciliation saying he has no fight to warrant reconciliation with Adams.
According to Obasanjo, “It is true that I paid a personal visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo at his residence in Lekki Phase 1 on December 2, 2020 and I met Gani Adams there.
“I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standards and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me.”
However, reacting to Obasanjo’s remarks, Aare Adams said it was necessary for him to respond to the former president.
Besides, Adams expressed worry over the state of insecurity in the country saying the “only way to address the state of insecurity is for us to restructure the country.
“When we restructure our security, we can have four levels of police. We can have the federal, regional, state and local government police.”
