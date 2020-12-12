By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The officer-in-charge of Legal Department of Osun State Police Command, Mr. F. B. Osei on Friday lamented to the Osun State Panel of Inquiry investigating police brutality and extrajudicial killing that his health is suffering as a result of the excessive workload of attending to the petitions before the panel and other official duties.

Osei had sought adjournment when a case was called for trial but the petitioner’s counsel opposed the prayer before the panel.

He pleaded with the panel to grant his prayer for an adjournment because he has not been feeling fine.

“ I am suffering!, I am suffering my health is not in good condition. I suppose to take my drugs but I could not because if I take it I must have excessive rest. The number of petitions and other official duties I am attending to daily did not permit. If I take the drug I must rest but the matters I am attending to at this panel did not permit. I am having an issue with my sight, my glasses have expired, I don’t have time to see the doctor and do another one.

“I have a lot of work on my table and if I refuse to attend to them I will be issued a query. I am just passionate about my job but my health is suffering. No colleague is helping me on the matter of this panel, my official duties, and the number of petitions. If my health is in good condition I can stay here till night, “ he added.