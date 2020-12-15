This week on My Hustle, VanguardLive crew caught up with Echioda Harrison, a carwash attendant who shared his experience on the job, his unforgettable moments and his aspiration.
My Hustle on VanguardLive is a new series where we catch up with the real hustlers on the streets, breaking a sweat and working their socks off to make ends meet.
ALSO READ: MY HUSTLE: ‘I feel happy seeing people eat my food even if I don’t get paid’
We would like to share your story to inspire others, reach out to ogunyinkavictor@vanguardngr.com with the subject: MY HUSTLE
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments