This week on MY HUSTLE, VanguardLive caught up with Kabire Mewalga, CEO of Kamani Essentials, a makeover outfit.
Kabire speaks about her passion and the extra she puts into making ladies look all shades of glamour.
ALSO READ: ‘Day I damaged customer’s dashboard while washing his car’
You can be part of VanguardLive MY HUSTLE series where we tell your story in the only way it can be told.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments