Tajudeen Adebanjo

CHAIRMAN of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Julius Oloro has described the impeachment notice served on him by the legislators as ‘politically-motivated’.

Oloro, at a news conference on Thursday, said the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has intervened.

The council boss denied owning houses in Ekiti and Lagos states allegedly linked to him.

He said: “If I embezzled all the funds in the council in the next 10 years, I cannot build such edifices. How much is the allocation we get and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)? There is no truth in the ownership of houses linked to me.

“I had even gone to court to swear to an affidavit dissociating myself from the ownership of the structures.”

Oloro assured the residents that the issue would be resolved amicably. He explained that his focus after assuming the office was implementing policies and programmes that would benefit the people.