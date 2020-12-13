Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti has got people talking for firing a gun at some guests at a party at Allen Avenue on Saturday.

The musician is now explaining why he had to fire a gun. He said it was because his life was under threat.

Seun, who is the son of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, said this while reacting to allegations that he fired gunshots at some party guests on Saturday.

A journalist, Temitayo Ayetoto, said in a series of tweets that Kuti, who was armed, led thugs to vandalise vehicles on Osiyemi Street off Allen Avenue because they were parked indiscriminately. She wrote, “He was mad that the party attendees littered the street where he obviously lives with their cars – a genuine concern (his gate was affected). There was a resident stranded in his car trying to access his compound but couldn’t. “Kuti continued to rage at other car owners until one of the organisers, MM, showed up. In the middle of the effort to pacify, one of the bouncers told Kuti to calm down. Next thing again, Kuti’s thugs rushed at the bouncer for such effrontery. That’s where the party scattered. “This time around Kuti went into his compound and brought out a short black gun! He was attempting to cork it but paused again. I called my friend and said that we needed to leave immediately. I knew trouble was looming on a large scale when the guy who was earlier assaulted returned to the scene. Barely 30 minutes after we left, I got feedback from people at the party that there had been a gunshot, forcing everyone to scamper.”

Seun giving his own side of the story said the party guests parked their vehicles indiscriminately on the street and played loud music without regard for residents.

According to Punch, the musician said one of the guests parked a vehicle in front of his house and blocked the entrance to his gate.

Seun said he slapped the person and this attracted the attention of the bouncers at the party but things soon simmered down.

He said moments after, as he tried to drive away, a bouncer came to attack him and this degenerated to fisticuffs and gunshots.

He said if the Federal Government attempts to arrest him without a warrant, there would be similar gunshots.

The musician added, “He (bouncer) said he would treat my ‘f**k up. That was when the fight started and we didn’t need to pull guns on anybody because we beat them with our bare hands. Blood on their noses, tore their uniforms. They left our street naked.

“Yes there were gunshots because we have men. This is Allen. I didn’t come to your hood. You want to try rubbish in my hood. You threatened my life in my hood and don’t expect gunshots. Even if the Federal Government comes for me, if they don’t come with a warrant signed by a judge, it will be a shootout. I am saying this for the whole world to hear.

“I never oppressed anybody. They were the ones that threatened my life and blocked my gate. What kind of behaviour is that because you are throwing a party and you don’t even live here,” he said.