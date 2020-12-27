The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams has revealed that his livelihood was affected when he was detained by President Olusegun Obasanjo.

It would be recalled that Chief Adams, the leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, was detained in 2000 by Obasanjo for alleged instigation of violence in the Southwest region.

The OPC leader who spoke with The Punch on Saturday said his experience in prison under the Obasanjo government was very terrible.

Chief Adams, however, said there was no group in the world that made a landmark without having a turbulent time, adding that for one to be a prominent figure, and for a group to be prominent, nationally and globally, one must pay the dues and make sacrifices.

Adams added that when one reads books and is a student of history, something like that should not weigh one down in the process and after the process.

The Yoruba leader said he had already made up his mind that no matter the victimisation, he was ready to pay the price.

Adams said he did not see the detention as something that affected him, although the first and second arrests affected his livelihood, especially when Obasanjo was in power.

“I was detained for 14 months. Everything in my house, including my cars, was destroyed. I had to start afresh when I came back in December 2006.

“In 2001, I was detained for another three and a half months, so it affected a lot of things. But the 14-month detention affected everything I had. So, I had to start to rebuild everything I had in my life. But it has become history today,” Adams said.

