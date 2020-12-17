Daily News

My Twitter account was hacked, don’t credit post on Katsina Boys release to me – Abike Dabiri

By
0
my-twitter-account-was-hacked,-don’t-credit-post-on-katsina-boys-release-to-me-–-abike-dabiri
Views: Visits 0

By Samuel Oamen

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has distanced herself from a tweet announcing the release of Katsina schoolboys to her, saying she lost control of her Twitter and Instagram accounts for some minutes.

Few hours after a video of Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Shekau, circulated across the internet, confirming the capture of the over 300 boys, a piece of news, announced the release of 333 Katsina Schoolboys captured recently.

Dabiri-Erewa announced that her account was hacked and she had retrieved it and changed her passwords. “Pls don’t credit any post on katsina boys to my Twitter handle. I lost control of my handle in the last couple of minutes, along with my Instagram. I have recovered and changed my password.”

Saudi Arabia kicks off coronavirus vaccination campaign

Previous article

557 repentant cultists submit weapons to police in Rivers

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News