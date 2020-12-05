Following speculations that he was in Kano for a political campaign, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he was in the ancient city for a wedding.

Tinubu who spoke with reporters at the airport on Friday night said, “I’m not in Kano for any political campaign, but to attend the wedding of a respected friend’s daughter.”

The APC leader had visited Kano on Friday afternoon, along with a former interim chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu and notable members of APC.

The political big wigs attended the marriage of the daughter of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Uthman, the Chief Imam of Masjid-Al-Sahaba, held at Mosque Hunaisa Muhammad Bin Uthman.

While noting that Nigeria’s unity was paramount to him, he said those promoting division in the country would continue to launch their arsenal to see to the end of its corporate existence.

Mr Tinubu lauded Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State for his efforts in keeping the party stable, as well as ongoing developmental projects.

He said: “From the airport to this place, I have seen so many developmental projects that add many positive things to the state.

“We are elated by your hard work and commitment towards developing the state. This is commendable.

“I urge you to continue developing the state. We all have faith in you and your patriotic posture.”

Nigerian Tribune reports that the national leader visited his age-long friend, Alhaji Yusuf Ali and some notable Ulamas in the state capital, among whom were Sheikh Abdulwahb Abdulah, Sheikh Ibrahim Shehu Mai Ula and Sheikh Abdulgafar Kabara who promised to support to support Tinubu’s future political ambition.

Reacting to the comment by the Ulamas, Tinubu said: “I am in Kano for a wedding, not for any political campaign or ambition.”

