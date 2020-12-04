By Nwafor Sunday

Presidency has quashed a document showing the transfer of N12,500,000 million to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Ogun state government, advising Nigerians to ignore the news.

Since morning a financial document obtained by an online media, has been circulating on the mainstream and social media.

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Mr President, Garba Shehu said the news is fake. In a statement obtained by TheCable, Shehu opined: “Fake news industry at work. A certain document showing the transfer of N12,500,000 from the Coffers of the Ogun State to a “PMB Estate” is being circulated to tarnish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Estate is a large housing scheme in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. It was commissioned by President Buhari in the course of a State visit.”

“PMB Estate is owned by the Ogun State government, which honoured the President by naming it after him of cause that does not confer the ownership of the Estate to President Buhari.”

“The gossipy online newspaper, peddling the falsehood that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, the tried and tested anti-corruption fighter is the beneficiary of this cash transfer should be ignored,” he said.

“Before his election as civilian President, Muhammadu Buhari was a military pensioner and had never registered a company in his name or that of a proxy.”

Vanguardngr.com