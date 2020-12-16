By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, Wednesday said the N4.2 billion Oghoye floating market in Warri North Local Government Area of the State, would be ready before the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Oghoye a fishing community along the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, is about 15 minutes drive to the neighbouring Ondo State. Augoye who made disclosure when he played host members of Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in his office in Asaba, held that the floating market was one of the legacy projects of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

Noting that Oghoye people had been trading at the market initially built with planks, he said the state government decided to erect a permanent structure at the location along the Athletic Ocean in order to boost the economy of the area.

According to Augoye, the floating market would not only serve Deltans but those in neighbouring states especially Ondo, saying; “it is going to improve the business of the local community. Ogheye is a fishing community, and at the moment, their fishes are wasting away because they don’t have the facility to preserve them.

“Now the state government is providing preservation facility along with other ancillary facilities including toilets for the benefit of the traders and the entire community”, adding that



the 80 meters by 70 meters platform is 90% completed.

While explaining that the platform has 90 lock up stores and 80 open stores, he said; “the market has been there over the years but was built with planks. So every six months, they undergo the stress to re-construct. The state government decided to build a permanent structure to boost socio-economic activities of the local populace”.

Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr. Dominic Adewole, who spoke earlier, commended the Commissioner for his contributions toward the actualisation of the ‘Stronger Delta’ agenda of the state government, assuring him that Journalists in the state would continue to provide adequate publicity for the ministry through objective, balanced and fair reportage of it’s activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria