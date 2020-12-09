By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Senate Wednesday queried the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Information and Culture, Nebolisa Anako over N460 million payment to contractors yet to complete various projects.

The payment indicated 100 percent contracts sum contained in 2015 Auditor General of the Federation report.

The query emanated from the Senate Committee on Public Account chaired by Senator Mathew Uhroghide.

It read thus “A constituency project contract amounting to N51 million for the construction of roads, parking lots, drainage at Ureje Dam in Ado Ekiti showed various part of the contract totalling N25.5 million were paid for but not executed.

“The Ministry should ensure the contractor either completed the work or refund the money collected and forward the recovery particulars for audit verification.”

In a written response, the Permanent Secretary said 60 per cent of the projects had been completed.

“The contractor has completed 60 per cent and promised to hand over the projects on or before 30th June 2017 to the Minis vide the minutes of the meeting held with the contractors handling the contracts on the 20tg April.”

Not satisfied, the committee chairman order the permanent Secretary to get the contractor back to site.

He said, “He was paid, he did not do half of the job and go and get him to complete that job until this man does this job, you will never have respite, whether it is constituency project, it is irrelevant.

“A visit to a contact amounting to N132 million for construction of Ureje Dam waterfront scheme in Ado-Ekiti of Ekiti State revealed that some parts of the contract amounting to N5 million were paid for but not completed.

“A visit to a contract amounting to N138 million for the construction of Event centre/Restaurant at Ureje Dam waterfront scheme in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State which was fully paid showed that the contract was not completed.

“The Ministry should cause the contractor to complete the contract valued at N19 million were paid for but not executed.”

READ ALSO: Bill for integrated rural community development agency passes 2nd reading in Senate

In another query, the Senate committee also queried the Ministry payment of N17 million for uncompleted project for the construction of fence at Exekuna cultural museum in Nchi-Onu, Amuzu Ezza local government in Ebonyi state.

“The contract amounting to N6 million was not constructed. As a result all over the fence, some. Parts were also broken in the site.

“Audit inspection visit to a contract amounting to N122 million for construction of fence, gate House at Ureje Dam waterfront scheme in Ado Ekiti of Ekiti State, revealed that painting and external electrical works being part of the contract were not completed.

“The Ministry should cause the contractor to complete the work or refund the appropriate amount involved*, the committee stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria