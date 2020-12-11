…I’ve been vindicated, says Wali

By Bashir Bello

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano State has on Friday discharged and acquitted the former minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali and Director General, Jonathan Campaign Organization, NorthWest, Mansur Ahmed accused of receiving N950 million campaign fund.

The duo were arraigned alongside Senator Ibrahim Shekarau by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC before the court on 24th May, 2018 on six count charges that the trio received the monies on 25th March, 2015 from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP without transacting through a financial institution contrary to section 1(a) of Money Laundering Act 2011, punishable under section 16 (2b) of same act.

Recall that Shekarau was later discharged and acquitted by the same court after he filed and won a case of no submission at the court of appeal leaving Wali and Ahmed with a three count charges before the Federal High court.

The Presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa while delivering his judgment said the duo of Wali and Ahmed were discharged and acquitted on the ground that the EFCC failed to prove it case beyond reasonable doubt that the money were not received through the financial institution.

The court said that while the defendants have admitted to have collected the said money from a financial institution, EFCC couldn’t not prove the money laundering charge against them.