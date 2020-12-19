The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), yesterday, officially announced the release of results of this year’s In-school National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations held nationwide.

Briefing journalists at the national headquarters of the Board in Benin City, Registrar/Chief Executive of NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said a total of 57,474 candidates sat for the certificate examinations nationwide from between September 21 and October 15.

She said 58,340 candidates registered for the examination in 1,530 centres, adding that analysis of the indicated that candidates enrolled in as many as 15 engineering trades, seven construction trades, nine miscellaneous trades, four business trades and 22 general education subjects.

Isiugo-Abanihe disclosed that 36,202 candidates, representing 62.99 per cent of the candidates that sat for the examinations, scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, adding that 453 candidates, representing 0.79 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination were found to be involved in examination malpractice.

She assured of the Board’s commitment to ensuring that examination malpractice is drastically reduced, as it places high premium on quality assurance activities to checkmate incidences of malpractice.