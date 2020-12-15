NAF PHOTO:NAN

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Provost Training Centre, Kerang, Plateau, has graduated 75 of its officers, airmen and airwomen after successful completion of their training in four different courses at the centre.

Speaking at the graduation on Tuesday at Kerang, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), said that the exercise was in fulfilment of his pledge to ensure regular training and retraining of personnel.

Represented by AVM Aliyu Gambo, NAF’s Chief of Administration, Abubakar said the training was in tandem with his vision of the force on human capacity development through robust and result in oriented training for enhanced performance.

He also said that the training was aimed at repositioning the force into a highly professional and disciplined service.

He said that the force would continue to ensure capacity building and initiatives for effective response toward addressing the security challenges in the country.

“In pursuance of the concept of effective force structure, the service will continue to accord training the priority it deserves to adequately equip personnel with the required skills to accomplish assigned missions.

“Pursuant to this objective, NAF personnel are being trained locally and overseas on various courses.

“Note that NAF will not compromise the standards in training because one of our key vision is human capacity development through robust and result oriented training for enhanced professional performance,” the CAS said.

He congratulated the graduands and urged them to put the skills and knowledge acquired in discharging their duties in their various stations.

He also charged them to be professional, disciplined and of good conduct at all times



In a welcome address, Group Capt. Mohammed Aliyu, Commandant of the Centre, said the graduands included five officers and 70 airmen and airwomen.

According to him, four of the graduands were trained on Air provost officers’ basic course; 24 on provost Special investigation course; 27 on provost counterintelligence course and 48 on provost basic course, respectively.

Aliyu said that the training lasted for three months and that it was aimed at imparting basic skills and knowledge to enable officers and men to perform their functions effectively

“The centre has trained these officers, airmen and airwomen to prepare them for higher tasks in the service even in the face of certain daunting challenges,” he said.

He thanked the CAS for providing logistics and funds for the centre to operate and called for more support to produce better results.

The commandant commended the instructors at the centre for their resilience and commitment to duty and urged them to do more.