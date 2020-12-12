Kehinde OLULEYE

RED is one of the traditional colours of Christmas and this season, it’s always in full display. There are numerous ways in which you could rock the red look without looking like Santa Claus.

You could to go for a mono-dress or two-piece matching hues; or mix things up with a blouse or trouser that is a little darker or brighter than the other wear.

Celebrities like Juliet Ibrahim and Venita Akpofure are taking the red carpet to new heights by donning stylish frocks in the show-stopping hue.

Take a cue from these celebs and ditch those Little Black Dresses for Little Red Dresses. For the wow effect, go for a frock in true red, the more vibrant the better.

Dresses with textural details like frills, ruffles, pleats or velvet panels add interest to the look without taking away from the hue’s brilliance.

When picking your accessories, beware of clashing colours. Remember, this is not a dress you want your shoes or purse to compete with. Top the look off with smoky eyes and a nude lip, or if you are feeling daring, try a red lip and just make sure the shade matches your dress.