Naira Mayley – Koleyewon

Nigerian music star Naira Marley has released a new single titled “Koleyewon.“

The new record is produced by Niphkeys.

Koleyewon is Marley’s way of closing the year 2020 and it was released alongside another single “Chi Chi”.

Koleyewon’ is the one for the street filled with Lambas and lots of relative street slangs, words.

Earlier this year, Naira Marley blessed fans with the songs ‘AYE‘ and ‘As E Dey Go‘ that show a calmer side to the singer than the loud 2019 he had.

Listen to Koleyewon below: