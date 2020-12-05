The committee on judiciary staff verification exercise in Kogi State has raised an alarm after it was discovered that names of dead staff and retirees flooded the monthly payroll of both judiciary and Judicial Service Commission respectively.

The was disclosed by the Chairman of the Committee, Barrister Ibrahim Alhassan while submitting the report and recommendations to the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Henry Olusiyi.

According to Mr Hassan, the administrative department was to be blamed for improper documentation of staff records, adding that the unit and its incoherent records made the exercise more tedious than expected.

He noted that many of the judiciary workers were employed through the backdoor and part of the recommendation was a stiff penalty to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the reports came in two volumes following the verification exercise that took place at the headquarters, as well as 39 other directorates.

According to Barr. Hassan, lapses were discovered in the Personnel Department on improper documentation of Staff information as well as job description within the terms of reference which contributed to a lot of administrative lapses in the system.

He added part of the rot in state’s judiciary was the discovery of some retired and deceased staff whose names were still on the payroll.

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Henry Olusuyi who received the report thanked them for their efforts, adding that the report and recommendations would be thoroughly perused.

“It is very essential to know those who are working with you. You must know those who are receiving salaries. Judiciary is an arm of government must be a role model organisation which must set the pace. There must be adherence to all rules.

“This is appalling that people who do not come to work are receiving alert every month. Without fear or favour, we will pursue these revelations to a logical conclusion and bring the perpetrators to book,” the Chief Judge said.

