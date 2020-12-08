JUST IN: Founding president Sam Nujoma has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, president Hage Geingob has announced on his official Facebook page.

Nujoma was hospitalised yesterday and is receiving treatment.

“I hereby wish to inform the Namibian people that H.E. Dr Sam Shafishuna Nujoma, the founding president of the Republic of Namibia, was admitted to hospital on 6 December 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19. The founding president is receiving treatment in hospital, is in a stable condition and is showing encouraging signs of improvement,” he said.

He added: “I wish to reassure the Namibian people that there is no cause for concern at the moment. I appeal for calm and wish to assure that the Namibian public will be informed regularly on progress regarding the medical condition of the founding president.”