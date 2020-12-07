Agency Reporter

Namibian President, Hage Geingob, on Monday, announced that the country’s Founding President, Sam Nujoma, has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I hereby wish to inform the Namibian people that Sam Nujoma, the Founding President of the Republic of Namibia was admitted to hospital on Dec. 6, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19,’’ he said.

Geingob added that Nujoma is in a stable condition and is showing encouraging signs of improvement.

“I wish to reassure the Namibian people that there is no cause for concern at the moment.

“I appeal for calm and wish to assure that the Namibian public will be informed regularly on progress regarding the medical condition of the Founding President. I wish the Founding President a prompt recovery,’’ he said.

Nujoma was Namibia’s Founding President from 1990 to 2005.

