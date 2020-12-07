By Juliet Ebirim

Burgeoning female Nigerian rapper, Daniella Napoleon, fondly referred to as Nappy Girl returns with another riff on the cover of the anthemic single, “My Family”, originally done by UK-based, Gambia-raised MC, Pa Salieu featuring BackRoad Gee.

The curvy Afro Hip-Hop artiste whose most recent Extended Playlist (EP), BBL808 packed a handful of Pop elements blended with Afro-Fusion. She blesses this cover with a befitting moody yet raunchy video.

Gambian-British rapper, Pa Salieu released his debut single Frontline, which was the most played track of 2020 on BBC 1Xtra.

He has since featured on songs with South London’s SL for Hit the Block, Meekz, M1llionz, and Teeway for Year of The Real and joined Backroad Gee and Ambush for the remix to Party Popper.

He has collaborated with artists such as FKA Twigs and SL.

The self-directed video is salacious, unerringly humid, and vividly detailed. Nappy Girl throws caution to the wind in a bid to show unrelenting support for her folks. The aura of sexual confidence in this video is quite undeniable and unapologetically daring.

Whatever the case, Nappy Girl delivers a cross-section of her lubricious bops with venomous energy as she reiterates the importance of having a tight-knit circle of rides or dies.

Shot by Slim Carter & _the_hus, Nappy Girl’s “My Family” cover is out on all streaming platforms.

