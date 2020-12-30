Chinyere Okoroafor

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has inducted Olabisi Akanbi, Labo Business Group CEO as patron of the association.

The event took place recently at Lakowe Golf Resort, Lekki Ajah Express, Road, Lagos.

This is coming after the Online Reporters Association of Nigeria, (ORAN) inducted and awarded Akanbi as the life patron penultimate week at City People prestigious hall, Gbagada, Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion, National President, NAPS, Comrade Ijaduoye Ola, said there is no other person the association could appoint as their patron rather than Akanbi who had been there for the members.

“This is to show gratitude and appreciation for being there. Without being immodest, Akanbi is a God sent and loyal. Such a person is very rare to see in this society currently. He deserves to be honoured without bias,” he said.

The major highlight of the ceremony was a performance by Nigerian music superstar, Abolore Akande better known as 9ice, who dazzled everyone present at the event.

Other patrons inducted include Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, Alhaji Ganiu Owoeye, and Ambassador Adesina Adebiyi

Aside NAPS, ORAN, Akanbi has supported lots of less privileged outfits during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and post.

It will be recalled that Akanbi also extended his philanthropic gesture to the Nigeria Correctional Services, where he paid a visit to support the inmate’s talent hunt and end of year party thanksgiving 2020 edition which took place at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kiri Kiri, Apapa, Lagos on Thursday 17th, December 2020.

The inmates displayed their talents in music, comedy, drama, and dance and the top three from each category were awarded cash prizes.

Expressing his gratitude, Akanbi said he was excited to be recognized.

“I appreciate all the accolades. I thank NAPS for the recognition. I shall always be at your services as a patron”, he said.