By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule, Thursday announced the appointment of John Mamman as new Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling APC in Nasarawa for the period of six months in the State.

The appointment of the new committee Chairman followed the gruesome murder of the former party Chairman, Philip Shekwo by gunmen in Lafia last month.

It would be recalled that the National body of the party had also announced the dissolution of the party structures at the state and local government areas across the country

Governor Sule, who announced the appointment, said the development follows the death of Philip Tatari Shekwo who was brutally killed by assassins.

He also explained that the constitution of the caretaker committee follows the directive from the national working committee dissolving all APC excos.

The governor also said the constitution of new caretaker committee Chairman was the decision of the party’s stakeholders which has in attendance two past governors Abdullahi Adamu, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and the immediate past governorship aspirant Aliyu Wadada and others big wigs of the party in the State.

The governor also explained that the need to allow all other executives to continue was because of the good work the leadership is doing for the party in the State.

John Mamman was until his appointment the Special Adviser to the governor on Local government and Chieftaincy affairs and community development.

Vanguard News Nigeria