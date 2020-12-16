Taofik Salako, Deputy Group Business Editor

THE NASD Plc, the owner of NASD OTC Securities Exchange, the trading platform for unlisted public securities, plans to launch trading in digital currency and equity crowd funding in 2021 as part of major initiatives to further deepen and diversify product base and services at the over-the-counter (OTC) exchange.

According to the NADD workplan for 2021, the Exchange also plans to launch its NASD Private Market to cater for specific fund raising requirements and open up a new vista in commercial paper (CP) issuance and trading.

Besides, the Exchange will add sub-brokers to its growing list of market operators while further strengthening regulatory framework through additional guidelines for dealers.

The NASD laid out its workplan during an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Capital Market and Institutions and top management officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The NASD outlined its growth from an association in the 1990s to a public company in 2017, having been licensed by SEC in 2012 to operate a full OTC market. It had commenced operations in 2013 and gradually built up a robust platform that contains several high-profile companies as well as large, diverse and committed community of authorized traders, participating institutions, issuing houses and custodians.