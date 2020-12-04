The governing council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has elected Olufemi Peters as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Mr Peters, who is a professor of Chemistry, was elected on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday morning, the spokesperson of the institution, Ibrahim Sheme, said the 64-year-old Mr Peters beat six other candidates to clinch the coveted seat in a keenly contested race at the institution.

“He is to take over the reins from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, whose five-year single tenure elapses on February 10, 2021,” Mr Sheme said.

Profile

As detailed in the statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Peters, was a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of NOUN.

“The newly elected VC, who is of Ogun state origin, holds a Bachelor’s degree (Second Class Upper) in Chemistry from University of Ibadan (1979), a Masters’ degree in Polymer Science and Technology from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, (1982) and a PhD (Degradation and Stabilisation in Polymers) from Victoria University of Manchester, Institute of Science and Technology (1988), United Kingdom,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Sheme said the newly elected VC has over 60 published works, 44 of which are Journal articles, and “the remaining are peer-reviewed published proceedings and technical reports in the fields of chemistry, polymer science and technology, agriculture and in ODL in peer-reviewed international and local journals.

“Owner of a Google scholar index of 8, the newly elected VC has supervised a total of 16 postgraduate students, seven of whom were doctoral candidates (four of whom are now professors),” the statement reads.

Contributions

According to the statement, the newly elected VC has contributed to scientific innovations by co-designing and constructing a locally made (made-in-Nigeria) 600 Gloss-metre for determining gloss levels of surfaces, including that of the human skin, and, by leading the team that patented a diatomaceous earth (DE), non-toxic grain-protectant, trademarked NSPRIDUST®️ which can protect stored agricultural grains for 16 months.

“Professor Peters is a member of the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN) and a Fellow of the Society as well. Aside from having been a member of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (2007), he is also a member of other professional bodies: The Polymer Institute of Nigeria (PIN); the African Council for Distance Education (ACDE); the Materials Science & Technology Society of Nigeria (MSN), and the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN),” he said.

The statement also explained that Mr Peters has over 40 years of post-graduate experience in teaching, research, administration and management of higher education in general and in Open, Distance and eLearning (ODeL) in particular.

“His work experience spans 20 years at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1982 – 2002); 16 years at the NOUN (2003 – to date); a visiting Professor at the Department of Chemistry, University of Lagos, Lagos (2012 – 2013), and a five-year tenured appointment as Executive Director and Chief Executive at the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), Ilorin (2014 – 2018), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development,” he said.

The National Open University of Nigeria is a Federal Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution.

It is Nigeria’s largest tertiary institution in terms of student number and is popularly referred to as ‘NOUN’.

Abdallah Adamu, the current Vice-Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria, has been holding the position since 2016.