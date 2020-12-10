The Edo State government has dissolved all sub-committees it had set up to run the organisation of the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020, because no firm dates had been fixed for the festival by the federal government.

The dissolution of the committees was contained in a letter dated December 9, issued by the Secretary of the festival’s Local Organising Committee (LOC), Dr Emmanuel Igbinosa and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Thursday.

“I am directed by the Deputy Governor, who doubles as the LOC Chairman for the festival, to inform you of the dissolution of all committees with immediate effect,” the letter conveying the dissolution order stated.

It would be recalled that the festival, earlier scheduled to hold between March 22 to April 1, 2020, had suffered several postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and only recently it was rescheduled again to January 3 to 18, 2021, before finally being put off indefinitely last week.