Despite the double shock of the Covid-19 pandemic and the crash in oil prices, the push by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to build a globally-competitive minerals and mining ecosystem and related processing industries capable of contributing to wealth and job creation has not lost steam. Some of the proactive initiatives and reforms put in place by the ministry to transform the sector before the crisis set in are said to have given the ministry the leverage to weather the COVID-19 storm. Assistant Editor CHIKODI OKEREOCHA reports.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, does not have the power of clairvoyance. Like any other Nigerian, he never saw the COVID-19 pandemic and the slump in oil prices coming; neither did he or anybody else envisage the extent of their devastation.

However, while other heads of ministries and agencies in the public sector, including operators in the private sector, are still ruing the dislocation the global crisis foisted on them, Adegbite and the mining sector, which he oversees, appear unscathed, drawing sufficient strength from some of the initiatives and reforms put in place before the advent of the crisis to ride the storm and transform the sector.

Some of the proactive measures and reforms said to have positioned the sector to navigate the challenging times include strengthening the geosciences base to drive investment into exploration and mining industries; strengthening critical sector institutions and governance to build organisational and functional capabilities of the ministry and agencies under it.

Others are improvement of regulatory management and enforcement to enhance overall mining sector management across the country, particularly the control and management of informal miners; and building capacity to manage environmental and social impacts from mining, among others.

Incidentally, the implementation of most of the initiatives and reforms, The Nation learnt, had reached advanced stage before the COVID-19 pandemic and the plunge in oil prices started taking heavy tolls on the economy and finances of operators in all the sectors.

For instance, the ministry and its agencies migrated most of their programmes to online systems and platforms; e-recording and archiving had also been perfected. With these in place, the Director-General, Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Obadiah Nkom, an engineer, said the agency was able to generate about N2.6 billion last year.

He added that despite the pandemic, which affected mining operations a lot, the agency generated about N1.8 billion this year. While expressing optimism that before the year ends, “We would have generated more,” Nkom confirmed to The Nation that the Minister had been working hard despite the pandemic.

According to him, Adegbite has been holding several zoom meetings with foreign investors and compelling them to come into the mining sector. “Perhaps, this is why despite the pandemic, expressions of interest from foreign investors was up this year by about 100 per cent, which can be attributed to all the hard work of the minister,” he said.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in China and its subsequent spread across the world, including Nigeria, caused significant disruption of business and financial activities. From late February this year, when the deadly virus found its way into Nigeria, it’s been a tale of woes for government agencies and operators in the private sector.

Despite the COVID-19 onslaught, Adegbite has continued to move on with the sector’s transformation, having managed to build a high level of resilience by riding on the back of reform initiatives aimed at growing and developing the mining industry in line with the Federal Government’s campaign to diversify the economy through mining.

Delivering a keynote address at a recent webinar on the “New Normal – Opportunities for the Nigerian mining industry” hosted by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the minister said regardless of the pandemic and looming global and national economic crisis, Nigeria could not afford to overlook the opportunities in the global and domestic mining industry.

He said this was why there is a strong political will by the government to diversify the economy through mining so that Nigeria is adequately prepared to harness the opportunities therein. He stated that ongoing reforms underpinned by the roadmap for the growth and development of the mining industry approved in 2017 are geared towards rebuilding the sector and unlocking its full potentials.

At the webinar, which was attended by The Nation, Adegbite explained that the vision is to build a globally competitive minerals and mining ecosystem and related processing industries capable of contributing to wealth creation, providing jobs, and advancing social and human security. He added that in line with the sector’s roadmap, the ministry is assiduously implementing several reform initiatives to force its inevitable turnaround.

For instance, under the current effort to strengthen the geosciences base, Adegbite said the objective was to drive investment into exploration and mining industries through improvements in the quality and breadth of geo-scientific data, as well as improvements in data accessibility for investors and other interested parties.

To make this happen, he said the ministry was undertaking data gathering and analysis through the Nigeria Minerals Exploration Project (NIMEP), which is the Federal Government’s rapid response to the dearth of investible geoscience data. “We are currently implementing NIMEP to generate credible geoscience data capable of giving confidence to investors and prospective investors in the Nigeria minerals sector,” he declared.

According to him, the project has engaged high calibre local and international professionals to conduct exploration in brown and green fields for gold, lead, zinc, tantalite, lithium, and iron ore. And encouraged by positive reaction received by the investment public at different global mining conferences, Adegbite government intends to extend this programme to other mineral commodities.

Apart from NIMEP, the fallout of the pandemic and the plunge in oil prices have not stopped the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) and the National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency (NSRMEA) from carrying out exploration campaigns for other minerals.

Improvement of regulatory management and enforcement has also helped push back the impact of the current crisis on the sector. Through its on-going establishment of a remote sensing centre at the Ministry headquarters to identify and monitor artisanal, small, and large-scale mining activities, overall mining sector management across the country has significantly improved.

Also, the upgrading and automation of the MCO for full online operations is on the verge of being completed. According to the minister, significant investments have gone into Information Technology (IT) to drive MCO’s mineral title administration and processes and also create six regional offices with centralised processing of applications.

“MCO’s automation will facilitate the online application, processing, and management of mineral titles in Nigeria. We expect to inaugurate the new MCO shortly,” Adegbite gleefully announced to participants and prospective investors at the webinar, pointing out that online application will significantly cut down the time for processing licences.

He also said the ministry was building its capacity to manage environmental and social impacts from mining, and also investing in improving environmental surveillance and green mining practices to ensure minimum damage to the environment, while also optimising the mineral value chain.

“We’re optimising our mineral value chain to minimise the export of raw materials, create value along several mineral value chains that would increase industrial and manufacturing activities, and also create employment and foster skills development,” he stated, adding that at present, the priority is in the gold sector.

“We are creating a gold ecosystem to minimise the high rate of illegal gold mining and smuggling, increase government’s revenue from the resource, create jobs, and improve environmental and social stewardship,” Adegbite said, adding that through the on-going Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI), the ministry is organising, formalising, and equipping Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Miners (ASGMs).

The Nation learnt that PAGMI’s formalisation and equipment of artisanal gold miners has been going on in Kaduna, Kebbi, Osun, Niger and Zamfara. Under the arrangement, miners of precious, metallic, and industrial minerals would be linked to formal markets through licensed private mineral buying centres.

One of such initiatives, it was gathered, is the recently launched Dukia-Heritage Bank Buying Centre. Two companies (Kian Smith and Dukia Gold Limited), in Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been granted licences to refine gold; and are in the process of building their refineries.

Giving more insight into this strategic approach, Adegbite said: “We are trying to stimulate mineral processing across the country using a cluster or hub approach. Each cluster will be provided with road and power infrastructure to encourage investors in processing and refining and to support a network of miners and processors.”

The challenges

Heart-warming as the sustained momentum to transform the mining sector is, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and now, economic recession, there are still hurdles to cross.

For instance, decrepit infrastructure, particularly electricity supply, is yet to be addressed. Besides, the pervasive insecurity across the country that has been a bone in the neck of various operators especially miners has to be tackled.

More specifically, under the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007, mining remains the exclusive right, and under the control of, the Federal Government. The snag with this arrangement is that with states currently under pressure to boost their internally generated revenue, many of them are looking to mining as a source of additional income.

“This (states’ interest in mining) is understandable,” Adegbite admitted. He, however, warned: “We must be mindful about the exclusivity of the Federal Government under our constitution in order not to erode investor confidence in Nigeria, as the mining industry prizes policy consistency and predictability. Except the constitution is changed, we must abide by this provision.”

However, in what will, no doubt, gladden the hearts of state governments, the minister announced at the webinar that together with state governments: “We have come up with several initiatives to incentivise states to become key influencers (if not a direct economic participants) in how the mining value chain develops within their jurisdictions.”