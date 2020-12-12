Our Reporter

Graduates of the Nigerian Naval Engineering College (NNEC), Sapele, Delta State have been charged to harness their potentials by taking advantage of the sophisticated platforms newly acquired by the Nigerian Navy.

The Chief Staff Officer (CSO) of the Nigerian Navy Logistics Command, Rear Admiral Morakinyo Olotu, gave the charge during the passing out parade and graduation ceremony of 158 ratings who underwent technical training in the College yesterday.

He commended the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, for his transformation plan through which the acquisition of the new platforms were made possible.

“The investments of the NN in infrastructure and teaching positions the college to contribute more to technological advancement of the nation, local manpower development and the Nigerian content actualization,” the CSO stated.

Noting that there is an increasing demand for technical skills, he emphasised the need for the graduands to ensure effective deployment of the skills acquired in order to boost the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Navy in securing the nation.

Speaking with newsmen, Rear Admiral Olotu, who was special guest of honour, said: “The Nigerian Navy is a very technical organisation. Our systems have very sophisticated component and we usually leverage on the latest technology.

‘The importance of this college and our products in the Navy’s ability to achieve her constitutional mandate cannot be over-emphasised.

“Without the skilled manpower that this college produces for us, the Navy cannot move forward. What it means is that if they are not doing well, our systems and platforms will be down most of the time and we will not be able to protect the nation as we should.

“So we really depend on the products of this college to be up and doing. That is why we are very glad and grateful that we are graduating yet another set of skilled manpower that will man our increasingly sophisticated systems.

“In a very short while, we are going to take delivery of more sophisticated platforms from France and the United Arab Emirates, so we need the products of this college to continue to work at their optimum so that we can achieve the constitutional mandate of the Navy.”